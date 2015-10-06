** Miner Aquarius Platinum 's (AQP) London-listed shares gain 46 pct in strong volumes making co top gainer among FTSE mining peers after gold miner Sibanye Gold makes $294 mln takeover offer

** $0.195/shr offer at 60.3 pct premium to AQP's LSE close on Oct 5 & 56 pct higher than its close on JSE, cos say in two separate statements

** AQP's board intends to vote in favour of offer & Sibanye board unanimously approves it

** AQP's London-listed shares rise as much as 52.5 pct - still trading lower than offer price - with more than 3x full day's avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr, while Johannesburg-listed shares surge 40 pct

** Sibanye up 5 pct