** British pharmaceutical company slumps c.16 pct,
top FTSE 250 midcap loser after sales of Varithena, its
groundbreaking varicose vein treatment, stalled
** Co warns its revenue would be at the lower end of its
forecasts citing Varithena sales inflexion delay
** Analysts at Jefferies said the update on Varithena was
"disappointing", but they kept their "buy" recommendation,
saying the current share price more than discounted the
Varithena risk
** Stock underperformed this year, down 29 pct against a 6
pct rise in FTSE-250 midcap index
** 14-day RSI merely at 30 indicating oversold position
** BTG also top loser on FTSE All Share Pharmaceuticals &
Biotechnology index
