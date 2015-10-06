** Energy and mining company's shares up 2.4 pct at
$11.45 premarket
** Reviewing strategic options for its oil and gas business,
including a spinoff or JV
** Reduces size of board to nine from 16
** Still considering IPO for the oil and gas business, which
filed for an IPO in June
** Oil and gas sales contributed 20 pct of company's 2014
consolidated revenues
** Announcement comes a week after its biggest shareholder
and activist investor Carl Icahn said that company was an
example of a "golden" buying opportunity
** 10 of 20 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 10
"hold"; median PT $14
** Since Icahn revealed stake in the company on Aug. 27, the
stock had risen 9.7 pct
** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen nearly 52 pct this
year