BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
Oct 7 (Reuters) Sia Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31, 2015 Aug 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 3.05 3.02
Operating 1.20 1.14
Recurring 888 mln 827 mln
Net 887 mln 826 mln
Div 11,822 yen 11,000 yen
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.