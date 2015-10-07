Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 7 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says JV plans to invest 1.32 billion yuan ($207.68 million) in Beijing Ruyi Xinxin Film Investment Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZaKEar
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order