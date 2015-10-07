BRIEF-Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice
* Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says deputy head of the bank Hong Lifeng resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VDezZF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TCC assets and frasers centrepoint limited will jointly develop 104 rai in bangkok