Oct 7 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan ($424.80 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says plans to issue up to 700 million yuan bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LhCSpc; bit.ly/1jNFBfU

($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan renminbi)