MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait cools, Dubai, Abu Dhabi outperform in early trade
DUBAI, April 3 Kuwait's equity index underperformed while United Arab Emirates climbed ahead in an otherwise quiet region in thin early trade on Monday.
Oct 7 Cipla Ltd
* Says unit Cipla (EU) Ltd in definitive agreement with Biopharma SPA for JV in Algeria Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1RtLw4O Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 3 Kuwait's equity index underperformed while United Arab Emirates climbed ahead in an otherwise quiet region in thin early trade on Monday.
* Acquisition will be effective April 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)