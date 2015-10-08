Mosaic reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
** Bunch of UK industrials in red after Investec makes case to circumvent stocks with commodity exposure
** Stoxx Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services index down slightly, with valve and pump market Weir 2nd bottom performer on 3 pct fall
** Investec cuts Weir to "sell" from "hold" & TP to 1120p from 1450p, adding to pressure on co that expressed caution on H2 margins earlier this year, citing slump in U.S. oil and gas drilling activity
** Other industrials that Investec cuts or downgrades also in red, with Vesuvius down 2.5 pct & Brammer, DS Smith down between 1.5-2 pct
** Morgan Advanced Materials, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Fenner & Halma also negative (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
March 31 DuPont said on Friday it would buy a unit of FMC Corp and sell its crop protection business to the company to win European Union approval for its merger with Dow Chemical, and delayed the deal's closing again.