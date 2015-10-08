Mosaic reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
** Miner Fresnillo up over 2 pct & top FTSE bluechip gainer despite a fall in precious metals on Thursday as HSBC raises TP to 810p from 760p
** Brokerage, post a visit to co's operations in Mexico, says miner separates itself from the pack by being having low costs and high growth
** "We look for progressively improving operational results, higher gold and silver prices and expect improved rating to move the stock price up," HSBC writes
** 6 of 15 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 9 "hold" and none "sell" or lower; their median PT is $10.87
** Gold falls from near two-week highs and silver slumps on Thursday, as Chinese investors sell precious metals to take profits on return from a week-long holiday
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had fallen c.12 pct vs a 30 pct slump in the broader FTSE-350 Mining index, as miners battle a commodity price rout & China slowdown concerns
** Fresnillo, the world's biggest primary silver producer with six operating mines in Mexico, earlier this year cut its planned FY capex by 19 pct, hurt by volatile metal prices (RM:esha.vaish.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)
March 31 DuPont said on Friday it would buy a unit of FMC Corp and sell its crop protection business to the company to win European Union approval for its merger with Dow Chemical, and delayed the deal's closing again.