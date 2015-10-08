Mosaic reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
** Mondi down about 1.5 pct & among top FTSE 100 losers after South African packaging and paper co posts results that house some disappointments
** Some analysts flag an impact on 2015 profit from slower than expected ramp-up of kraft paper production at Steti mill, Czech Republic & soft export market
** Co says maintenance shuts at Swiecie and Steti mills to have 90 mln euro impact on FY underlying profit, based on prevailing selling prices
** Co's Q3 underlying oper profit 13 pct lower than Q2
** UBS, in a note, writes that kraft paper export market was a bit softer than expected as political instability and lower demand weighed in (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; rahul.b.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
March 31 DuPont said on Friday it would buy a unit of FMC Corp and sell its crop protection business to the company to win European Union approval for its merger with Dow Chemical, and delayed the deal's closing again.