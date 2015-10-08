** Mondi down about 1.5 pct & among top FTSE 100 losers after South African packaging and paper co posts results that house some disappointments

** Some analysts flag an impact on 2015 profit from slower than expected ramp-up of kraft paper production at Steti mill, Czech Republic & soft export market

** Co says maintenance shuts at Swiecie and Steti mills to have 90 mln euro impact on FY underlying profit, based on prevailing selling prices

** Co's Q3 underlying oper profit 13 pct lower than Q2

** UBS, in a note, writes that kraft paper export market was a bit softer than expected as political instability and lower demand weighed in