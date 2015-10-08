Oct 8 Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc

* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit to rise 65.5-80.3 percent y/y at 280-305 million yuan ($44.07-$48.01 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VGiZcO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)