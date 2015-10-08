BRIEF-Sun Century Group says Yeung So Lai has resigned as Chief Executive Officer
* Manuel Assis Da Silva has been appointed as executive director
Oct 8 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins auction for 4 pieces of land worth 711.4 million yuan ($111.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VGsDwe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shenzhen Sungang China Resources Land Development Co. and China Resources Ng Fung Meat Products entered into a compensation agreement