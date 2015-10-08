BRIEF-Sun Century Group says Yeung So Lai has resigned as Chief Executive Officer
* Manuel Assis Da Silva has been appointed as executive director
Oct 8 Cred Holding Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Oct 9 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jPYMWg
* Shenzhen Sungang China Resources Land Development Co. and China Resources Ng Fung Meat Products entered into a compensation agreement