Oct 8 Unisplendour Guhan Group Corp Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 799.7 million yuan ($125.88 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on October 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OnzaNb; bit.ly/1LAKqWi

