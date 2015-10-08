** Swiss bank's shares down 3.6 pct in both Zurich and NYSE

** The Swiss bank plans to tap investors for a "substantial" capital raising to fund a restructuring under new CEO Tidjane Thiam, the Financial Times reports

** Goldman Sachs poll shows 91 pct of investors expect Credit Suisse to raise above 5 billion Swiss Francs ($5.17 billion), according to the FT report

** Bank planning to ax less profitable businesses, including U.S. broker-dealer unit, the FT reports ($1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs)