Oct 8 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's
experimental drug for tardive dyskinesia, a neurological
disorder, was effective in a late-stage study, bringing it a
step closer to becoming the first treatment to win U.S. approval
for the condition.
The drug developer's shares rose as much as 21 percent to
$47.24 on Thursday.
Data showed the drug, NBI-98854, was significantly more
effective than a placebo in reducing involuntary movements in
patients with tardive dyskinesia, a condition frequently
afflicting patients taking antipsychotic drugs.
While there exists no therapy in the United States that
specifically fights the disorder, those affected typically
change their antipsychotic regimen, either by lowering dosage or
by switching drugs.
About 10 percent of the 6 million U.S. patients who are
currently on antispychotics develop tardive dyskinesia, Leerink
Partners' analyst Paul Matteis estimated, assigning an 80
percent probability that the drug would be approved.
Data announced on Thursday is one portion of the late-stage
study, which compared the drug to a placebo.
In the second portion of the study all patients were given
only the drug.
Neurocrine said it expects to add data from this second
stage and a separate one-year safety data to support a U.S.
marketing application for the drug, planned for 2016.
Matteis said he expects the drug to be launched in 2017 and
rake in peak U.S. sales of about $1.15 billion and cost about
$45,000 per patient per year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's drug, SD-809,
is also in late-stage development to treat involuntary movements
associated with Huntington disease. Teva got the drug through
its $3.5 billion acquisition of Auspex Pharma in March.
"I think both Teva and Neurocrine look good", Evercore ISI's
Umer Raffat said.
Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S also sells a drug
to tackle involuntary movements associated with Huntington's
disease, a neurodegenerative genetic disorder.
The drug, Xenazine, costs about $90,000 per year, said Zacks
Investment Research Inc's analyst David Bautz, adding that he
expects NBI-98854 to be priced at about $10,000-$20,000
annually.
The San Diego, California-based company's shares gave up most
of their gains and were up about 9.1 percent in afternoon trade.
About 5.8 million shares traded, more than four times the
stock's 25-day average.
