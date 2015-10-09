Oct 9
Broccoli Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year to Year to
Feb 29, 2016 Feb 29, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual Div 4.00 yen - 5.50 yen 5.00 yen - 7.00 yen
Q2 Div
Q4 Div 4.00 yen - 5.50 yen 5.00 yen - 7.00 yen
NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend
and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
