BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
Oct 9 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 5.8 billion yuan ($914.11 million) from 12 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LlsL2E
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.