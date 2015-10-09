Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 9 Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to build grain storage and logistics centre in Heilongjiang province with investment of 498.2 million yuan ($78.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GAc3qT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order