BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
Oct 9 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says unit wins two commercial sites in Changsha city for a combined 298.9 million yuan ($47.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PkKtFi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.