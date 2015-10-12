** Unichem Laboratories Ltd, a mid-sized Indian
drugmaker, jumps as much as 3 pct to 315.75 rupees
** The drugmaker is exploring a sale of its domestic
formulations business, and its proposal "is being studied" by
private equity firms and strategic investors, the Economic Times
reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources
** Potential suitors could include Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
, Mylan Inc, Abbott Laboratories Ltd,
Sanofi PA, and Pfizer Inc, the report said,
citing sources
** Unichem's Managing Director Prakash Mody denied the
report on local television channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday, and said
the company had no plans to sell a stake
** Unichem did not immediately respond to a request for
comment by Reuters
