BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd
* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 1,800-2,300 percent y/y at 407.8-515.1 million yuan ($64.52-$81.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WWbm4y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3203 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.