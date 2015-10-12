Nikkei drops on strong yen; automakers tumble on weaker than expected US sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
** Electronic products distributors Electrocomponents down over 4 pct, top FTSE midcap loser following last week's surge on M&A chatter
** Stock up sharply on Friday, marking 2nd sharpest two-day gain since its listing, on renewed speculation of tie-up with Premier Farnell
** Both Electrocomponents & Premier Farnell trading at discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value Estimate, though Premier Farnell at a higher discount
** Cos decline to comment
** Premier Farnell up 0.6 pct on Monday
** Electrocomponents' Q2 results in North American business hurt by weakened U.S. manufacturing activity, while embattled Premier Farnell has forecast a fall in FY adj oper profit
** A filing last Thursday showed Threadneedle Asset Management upping its stake in the company to more than 15 pct further fueling gains in the stock
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian share markets were down in skittish early trade on Tuesday as investors held their breath ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.