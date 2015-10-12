BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Jiangsu Future Land Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 518 million yuan ($81.95 million) in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PpsDkp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.