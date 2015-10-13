UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
** easyJet among the best performers on FTSE-100 index and leads the airlines stocks' outperformance vs broader European indices on the day
** Ryanair and easyJet up 1-2 pct, IAG up 0.6 pct
** Aeroports de Paris, the operator of Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, says it expects 30-40 pct profit growth by 2020
** Budget airline Flybe rises 6 pct after reporting double digit jump in seat capacity, passenger numbers and revenue
** Air France down 1.3 pct, however, after police arrested several of its workers on Monday as investigators tracked down protesters who hounded executives from a meeting about mass job cuts last week (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders