** easyJet among the best performers on FTSE-100 index and leads the airlines stocks' outperformance vs broader European indices on the day

** Ryanair and easyJet up 1-2 pct, IAG up 0.6 pct

** Aeroports de Paris, the operator of Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, says it expects 30-40 pct profit growth by 2020

** Budget airline Flybe rises 6 pct after reporting double digit jump in seat capacity, passenger numbers and revenue

** Air France down 1.3 pct, however, after police arrested several of its workers on Monday as investigators tracked down protesters who hounded executives from a meeting about mass job cuts last week