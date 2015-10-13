UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science And Technology AVIC Aviation Engine Corp Plc AVIC Aero-Engine Controls Co Ltd
* Say Aviation Industry Corp of China may not be controlling shareholder after government-related restructuring, shares to resume trade on Oct 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PqM508; bit.ly/1VPIpKE; bit.ly/1WZwcQu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources