** China Everbright International up 1.7 pct, Dynagreen Environmental gains 1.1 pct, Dongjiang Environmental gains 1.6 pct

** CT Environmental rises 1.8 pct while Beijing Enterprise Water and Guangdong Investment are up 1 pct each

** Tianjin Capital advances 1.6 pct and Yonker Environmental gains 2.1 pct

** Upcoming 5-year plan likely to provide consistent policy push, aggressive investments, higher targets for the sector

** The accelerated 5-year plan with strong project pipeline of major operators may significantly improve visibility of sector's growth outlook beyond 2017 - Credit Suisse

** "We estimate 2020 earnings of top operators at 10-24% higher than our previous estimates, under our new base case with accelerated water plant upgrades & updated project pipeline," analysts Trina Chen, Gary Xu say

Officially, 16 pct of China's soil and nearly 20 pct of farmland is polluted but ecologists warn this may just be the tip of the iceberg - Xinhua