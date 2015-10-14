BRIEF-Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc files for non-timely 10-K
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc- files for non-timely 10-K Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ouM05F) Further company coverage:
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
* Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd says: initial cash consideration of 31.5 million euros, with a further 3.5 million euros in cash in instalments
* Business to be acquired generating EBITDA of approximately 3.5 million euros in its 2015 financial year
* Announcement regarding Pizza Sprint
* The acquisition will bring the total number of stores for DPE in France to approximately 330
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire the "Pizza Sprint" chain of 89 pizza stores in France
* The acquisition is expected to close in January 2016
* Says transaction is approximately 4% earnings per share accretive on a FY15 pro-forma basis Source text for Eikon (For more news, please click here DMP.AX) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)
* EDAP TMS SA - total revenue for Q4 2016 was EUR 10.7 million (USD 11.4 million), a 9.3pct decreased compared to EUR 11.8 million (USD 12.8 million) for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: