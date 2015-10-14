Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says September net profit at 162.9 million yuan ($25.67 million)
* Says preliminary 9-month net profit up 159.4 percent y/y at 3.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZCl4LD; bit.ly/1GcM7XB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3456 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.