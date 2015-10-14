Oct 14 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement with Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A. Hong Kong branch to set up buyout fund

* Says trading of shares to resume on Oct 15

