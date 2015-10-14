Oct 14 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 3.65 billion yuan ($102.42 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on oct 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k4t7As; bit.ly/1LaEsrK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)