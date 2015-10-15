** China State Construction International (CSCI) up 3 pct and China Communications Construction gains 2.6 pct

** Sinopec Engineering Group advances 2.9 pct while Long Yuan Construction rises 4.6 pct

** CSCI signals accelerating Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) orders during H2

** New contract headlines may outweigh Q3 results as a swing factor for stock performance - Citi

** Says constructors will deliver an improvement in new orders on a sequential or even YoY basis

** Adds managements of CSCI, China Railway Construction , China Railway Group suggests rollout of PPP projects during Q3 could be faster as local governments feel pressure from the state to speed up the approvals