BRIEF-Amgen submits applications in the U.S. and Europe to expand current indication for xgeva
* Amgen submits applications in the us and europe to expand current indication for xgeva® (denosumab) to include patients with multiple myeloma
Oct 15 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 50-60 percent y/y versus net profit of 397.2 million yuan ($62.60 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lv700D
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Amgen submits applications in the us and europe to expand current indication for xgeva® (denosumab) to include patients with multiple myeloma
* Interim phase 2 data demonstrate robust response rate with Indoximod in combination with Keytruda for patients with advanced melanoma at AACR plenary