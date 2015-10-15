BRIEF-Atossa Genetics says enrolls first cohort of eight subjects in endoxifen study
Atossa genetics enrolls first cohort of eight subjects in endoxifen study
Oct 15 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest in pharmaceutical project worth 211.5 million yuan ($33.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LbV3eG
($1 = 6.3459 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Karyopharm -expanded partnership to bring machine-learning technology and targeted risk-based monitoring techniques to clinical oncology trials