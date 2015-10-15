Oct 15 China-Kinwa High Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire United Copper Foils worth 2 billion yuan ($315.16 million), deal to allow company to indirectly acquire 20 percent of Zhongrong Life

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G7y3i4

