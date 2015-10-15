BRIEF-New Mountain Finance says priced underwritten offering of 5 mln shares at $14.60/shr
* New mountain finance corporation announces pricing of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
Oct 15 China-Kinwa High Technology Co Ltd
* Says to acquire United Copper Foils worth 2 billion yuan ($315.16 million), deal to allow company to indirectly acquire 20 percent of Zhongrong Life
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G7y3i4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3459 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* New mountain finance corporation announces pricing of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
April 4 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc: