** Ping An Insurance up 1.4 pct, China Pacific Insurance rises 1.5 pct, China Life Insurance gains 1 pct and New China Life advances 1.7 pct

** State Council has released a solicitation of opinion to amend the insurance law - HSBC

** The proposed amendments confirm government support to ensure sustainable growth for the industry, analysts led by James E Garner say

** Adds removal of 4x premium to net assets cap lifts premium growth constraint for property, casualty players (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)