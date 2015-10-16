GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after healthcare bill pulled
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
** Ping An Insurance up 1.4 pct, China Pacific Insurance rises 1.5 pct, China Life Insurance gains 1 pct and New China Life advances 1.7 pct
** State Council has released a solicitation of opinion to amend the insurance law - HSBC
** The proposed amendments confirm government support to ensure sustainable growth for the industry, analysts led by James E Garner say
** Adds removal of 4x premium to net assets cap lifts premium growth constraint for property, casualty players
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)