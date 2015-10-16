** AstraZeneca down c.2 pct and top loser on a
positive Stoxx 600 healthcare index after U.S. health
regulators declines to approve pharma co's fixed-dose
combination of the diabetes drugs saxagliptin and dapagliflozin
** Co says has received so-called complete response letter
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, stating that more
clinical data is required
** More than a tenth of a full day's avg volume traded
through in first 15 mins post bell
** 4th worst performer among European peers YTD, down c.10
pct & in contrast to a 12 pct gain in broader index, as health
co valuations boosted by high-levels of M&A
** Astra's share price stuck in around low 40 stg level
since the Pfizer bid fell through in H1 of 2014
