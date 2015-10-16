** SocGen downgrades rating on Associated British Foods to "hold" from "buy", with brokerage pointing out that expectations of strong growth at Primark now fairly reflected in valuation

** AB Foods falls as much as 1.3 pct & 3rd top loser on Stoxx 600 Food and Beverage index

** Downgrade follows as stock hits brokerage's £33 TP (in-line with analysts' median consensus) -- a mark first hit on Sept. 30 this year

** Brokers broadly supportive of stock - 10 "buy", 12 "neutral", 2 "sell" ratings on the street

** Trader says important technical level at 3,255, confirmed break could see stock head lower. Chart: link.reuters.com/pyh85w

(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; alasdair.pal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)