** Burberry suffers spate of earnings forecast cuts
at brokers as the China slowdown bites though Goldman Sachs is
still convinced the stock is a "buy"
** Co, which missed sales forecasts on Thursday, sees growth
to recover in H2 and no further deterioration in margins
** "If Burberry delivers on the reacceleration and cost
control, this should alleviate concerns that management have
lost control over the cost base," GS analysts says
** GS cuts PT on the stock, however, to 1900p from 2070p and
trims it earnings estimates for the company
** Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal-weight" from "over-weight";
Deutsche Bank reduces PT to 1450p from 1530p, rating "hold"; UBS
cuts PT to 1400p from 1600p, rating "neutral"; Credit Suisse
lowers PT to 1250p from 1600p, rating "underperform"; SocGen
cuts PT to 1400p from 1480p, rating "hold"
** Sharp sales slowdown in Hong Kong and China led Britain's
Burberry to miss sales growth forecasts on Thursday
** Stock down 20 pct YTD vs STOXX Europe 600 Retail index
up 10 pct
** Burberry trading at 15x 2016E P/E and 8.5x EV/EBITDA
** Hugo Boss shares on track for their worst day
in 4 years after it cuts FY outlook partly blaming a slowdown in
China
