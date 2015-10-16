Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Oct 16 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 32.5 percent y/y at 257.8 million yuan ($40.57 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 4.5 billion yuan bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LRCXCj; bit.ly/1MGQ73K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3549 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.