EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slips on narrow win for outsourcing bill
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 23 The Brazilian real weakened on Thursday after the country's lower house of Congress approved a government-sponsored bill by a narrower margin than expected, raising concerns of fading support for a planned pension reform. The bill, which allows companies to outsource any job and drew fierce opposition from labor unions, was approved 231-188. President Michel Temer's government says it will create new jobs and help pull Brazil out of