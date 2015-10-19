UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 19 Youngor Group
* Says bought 152.4 million shares of Citic Ltd for 1.73 billion yuan ($272.05 million) between Sept 2 and Oct 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LFyGzM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3591 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.