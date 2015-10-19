Oct 19 Guosen Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 70 billion yuan ($11.01 billion) onshore and offshore debt financing tools

* Says plans to boost Hong Kong unit's registered capital by up to HK$1.5 billion ($193.55 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nk4IAP; bit.ly/1Mywo1K

