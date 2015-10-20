US STOCKS-Wall Street's rock-solid quarter ends with a loss
* Final score: Dow -0.31 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct (Updates to close)
** PetroChina , Sinopec, CNOOC raised to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Barclays which cited stocks factoring $45-55/b brent
** Even if crude prices languish for longer, risk-reward appears favourable - especially for CNOOC at 4x 2016E EV/EBITDA at $50/b brent, analysts led by Somshankar Sinha said in a note
** Share prices of the China's state run oil companies are down 25-39 pct since April vs 19 pct fall in Hang Seng index
** Barclays cuts India's BPCL to "underweight' from "overweight" citing re-rating may have gone too far
** Also, upgrades Indian Oil Corp to "overweight" from "equal weight" and Gail (India) to "equal weight" from "underweight" citing stock underperformance vs rivals
** Reliance Industries remains top pick with "overweight" rating; raises target to 1,125 rupees from 1,065 rupees earlier (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.