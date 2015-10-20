** Huaneng Power International gains 2 pct on hope its Q3 results will beat estimates - traders

** Stock marks its highest intraday level since Sept.10

** Q3 results due later in the day - filing

** Quarterly net profit may grow by more than 25 pct y/y - Citi

** Fuel cost cut will more than offset utilization cut of coal-fired plants and a 150 mln yuan one-off loss from currency depreciation - Citi (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)