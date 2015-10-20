** Stocks of UK miners fall as weak economic data from China
spurs a bout of profit-taking for a second day
** Base metal spot prices lower after the country's Q3 GDP
growth cools to 6.9 pct
** Rio Tinto, BHP, Anglo American
and Antofagasta biggest casualties on Britain's FTSE
100, all down between more than 1 pct. Glencore
off 2 pct
** Sector weak across Europe with the Stoxx 600 Basic
Resources Index down 1.6 pct. It fell 2 pct on Monday
** The index's sharp 25 pct bounce in just 9 sessions after
hitting a 6-1/2 year lows late Sept had caught market
participants off-guard
** Among FTSE midcaps, Kaz, Vedanta,
and Petra Diamonds down 0.5-2.5 pct
** Oil-related stocks follow suit. Tullow Oil down
1.4 pct, Royal Dutch Shell falls 0.4 pct and BP
drops 0.5 pct
** Oil services company Petrofac and Amec Foster
Wheeler sheds c.1 pct
** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 0.6 pct with
Seadrill down 3.3 pct
