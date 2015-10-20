BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Chengdu Huasun Group Inc Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Oct. 21 pending announcement related to share private placement
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million