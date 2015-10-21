** Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 fall more than 3 pct after marking their highest level in two months earlier in the session

** Falls were mainly led by industrials on capex concerns

** CRRC falls 5.2 pct, China Shipbuilding is down 4.8 pct, China First Heavy Industries slumps 8 pct and Zoomlion is 3.6 pct lower

** Zoomlion earlier said external demand weakness was "severe" while domestic demand is under "huge down shift pressure" and customers are scrambling to adapt to the slowdown

** CITIC Securities falls 4.4 pct, Haitong Securities down 4.2 pct

** CITIC and Haitong released operating data for Sept., with Q3 unconsolidated profits down 49 pct and 58 pct respectively, reflecting the challenging capital market environment - Jefferies (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)