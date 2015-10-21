** Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 fall
more than 3 pct after marking their highest level in two months
earlier in the session
** Falls were mainly led by industrials on capex concerns
** CRRC falls 5.2 pct, China Shipbuilding
is down 4.8 pct, China First Heavy Industries
slumps 8 pct and Zoomlion is 3.6 pct
lower
** Zoomlion earlier said external demand weakness was
"severe" while domestic demand is under "huge down shift
pressure" and customers are scrambling to adapt to the slowdown
** CITIC Securities falls 4.4 pct, Haitong
Securities down 4.2 pct
** CITIC and Haitong released operating data for Sept., with
Q3 unconsolidated profits down 49 pct and 58 pct respectively,
reflecting the challenging capital market environment -
Jefferies
