US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after GDP data; eyes on earnings
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
** European healthcare stocks down between 1-2 pct after a slew of downgrades by Bernstein
** Broker trims AstraZeneca PT to 4346p from 4993p; GSK lowered to 1304p from 1401p; cuts Novartis PT to 100 Swiss franc 116 Swiss franc; Sanofi PT reduced to 98 euros from 112 euros while Roche cut to 291 Swiss franc from 304 Swiss franc.
** Bernstein reckons dollar strength as a major headwind for companies' Q3 profits
** Stocks also top losers on Europe Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology and Life Sciences index, which is down 1.4 pct
** UK benchmark down 0.3 pct, with healthcare index the only loser -0.7 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BRUSSELS, March 30 Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.